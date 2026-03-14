Boulder community continues to speak out about NCAR closure

BOULDER, Colo. — Denver7 is continuing to cover the future of the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, also known as NCAR.

The federally-funded research organization, as part of the National Science Foundation, is one of the world's leading climate and weather labs.

Friday was the deadline Colorado Governor Jared Polis gave for people to submit comments in support of NCAR.

"I grew up in Boulder County, I've lived here for close to 30 years, and NCAR has always been part of what Boulder is, and we've had a strong scientific community as long as I've been alive,” shared Boulder resident Samuel Narvaez.

It's been nearly three months since the Trump administration announced plans to dismantle NCAR, and Coloradans continue to voice concerns over the potential closure of Boulder's premiere research facility.

"This part of Colorado really is the world's finest concentration of science in meteorology and climate science," described David Skaggs, former congressman for Colorado's 2nd Congressional District where NCAR is located. "So it's, it's a world class operation.”

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Skaggs isn't joking when he calls NCAR a world class operation.

NCAR employs roughly 830 people whose work helps explain some of the world's most pressing environmental questions like, 'why are hurricane's more intense? Why are sea levels rising? Why is the Earth's climate changing?'

Skaggs told Denver7's Tyler Melito that dismantling NCAR would be sheer idiocy, and hopes decision makers use common sense to keep the climate-research center open.

"I would hope that they would do a cost benefit analysis of this crazy decision, in which case, it is pretty apparent to everybody that's thought about it that the costs of closing NCAR are enormous," Skaggs detailed. "The benefits of keeping it are enormous."

Skaggs sent out the following letter to Mr. Brian Stone, Acting Director, and Dr. Simon Malcomber, Chief Science Officer at the National Science Foundation, on Thursday:

Dear Mr. Stone & Dr. Malcomber:



I write in response to the government’s solicitation for comment on the proposed restructuring (dismemberment) of the National Center for Atmospheric research (NCAR). To get right to the point, the proposal is economically, scientifically, administratively, and morally stupid. To respond to the suggested questions on which you invite comment would be to concede there might be any merit in the proposed assault on NCAR.



It was a great privilege for me to represent the district that includes NCAR for 12 years and then to serve several years on the board of the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research which manages NCAR under agreement with NSF. Together with the NOAA and University of Colorado laboratories and those at the Colorado State University nearby, NCAR is a centerpiece of the world’s most expert aggregation of climatological and meteorological research.



You are professionally well aware of the value of collaboration in such research. You surely must recognize the ideologically driven mindlessness of the edict from the Director of OMB, who is somehow troubled by “climate alarmism.” Indeed, we should be alarmed by the anthropogenic climate crisis. To dismiss and ignore it is tantamount to a national policy of self-harm.



OMB normally touts the need for rigorous cost-benefit analysis of policy proposals. Please share whatever analysis has been performed. How will climate science be advanced more economically by the proposed changes at and to NCAR? Perhaps the National Academy of Sciences could assist in examining the alleged inefficiencies that ail the current architecture of NCAR.



You have a profound responsibility to the public and to the future to get this right; i.e., STOP.



Sincerely yours,



David E. Skaggs

Ahead of Friday's deadline, the Boulder Chamber of Commerce weighed in as well.

"NCAR is the backbone of our weather economy, nationally and even internationally," explained Jonathan Singer, the senior director of policy programs for the Boulder Chamber of Commerce. "So here in Boulder, this is $100 to multi-100-million dollar asset from everything from startups to the scientists that work there.”

Singer told Melito that if NCAR does ultimately close its doors, it'll close its doors for good.

"We are part of a system, and once you start knocking over one domino, the rest are going to fall," Singer outlined. "Today, it could be Colorado. Tomorrow, we've got a data center that's up in Wyoming, red state. This is an all for one, one for all, fight."

But why are people so passionate about NCAR?

Narvaez said there is a real passion for science in the community he grew up in.

"Science has always been aligned with the working class in some sense, like the science that is done for the government and the science that is done for the military always ends up trickling out and infiltrating like, the normal population," Narvaez said.

Denver7 reached out the NCAR for comment. We were told the center did not have any comment and they directed us to the National Science Foundation, which also did not respond to our request for comment.

Denver7 also reached out to the office of Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse. They did not respond before our deadline, but earlier in the day Friday, sent out the following press release regarding support for NCAR.