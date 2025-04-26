Boulder City Council considers expanding wildland-urban interface area to reduce wildfire risk

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder resident John Graham doesn’t live right on the foothills, but he’s always prepared in case disaster strikes.

“We are six blocks away from the nearest kind of forest interface, but it can jump,” he told Denver7.

That’s exactly why the City of Boulder is looking into updating its building and land use codes to lessen this risk.

City officials are considering updates to the International Wildland-Urban Interface Code (IWUIC). Boulder first adopted the IWUIC in 2014 and has since updated the code every six years.

“We're including a lot more defensible space standards than we've had before,” explained principal city planner Lisa Houde.

Currently, the wildland-urban interface (WUI) in Boulder is mostly comprised of open space. Under the proposal, the number of properties in the WUI would jump from 4,000 to about 16,000 homes and buildings.



View a map of the existing and proposed WUI area below. Click on the magnifying glass to search for details on a specific address, including the current and proposed WUI classifications. The legend can be accessed in the icon on the top left. Layers can be turned off or on with the lower icon on the right.

“Just acknowledging that increased risk of ember spread is why we've increased the map,” said Houde.

Areas added to the WUI would be subject to various new regulations, including:



A ban on flammable materials within five feet of any new build

The use of low-flammability plants in defensible spaces

No new juniper trees or bushes

The use of fire-resistant materials for new construction or modifications when a building permit is issued

“Changing our building codes to improve that is just one part of the overall larger plan that Boulder is working on,” said Houde.

Boulder Fire Rescue also provides free, detailed home assessments to help homeowners understand their wildfire risk.

Wildfire mitigation techniques have eliminated some Colorado communities, like Sterling Ranch, from the wildland-urban interface map. Sterling Ranch also earned an ISO Class 1 rating from the Insurance Services Office, which indicates the highest level of fire protection in a community and lower insurance premiums.

Some Boulder residents have expressed doubts online about whether adding thousands of properties to the WUI will cause their homeowners' insurance to spike or be canceled altogether. The Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association told Denver7 that insurance companies do not consider WUI risk maps when determining rates or policies.

City planners and Boulder Fire-Rescue are holding office hours to answer any questions or concerns from residents:



In-person on Thursday, May 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Penfield Tate II Municipal Building

Virtually on Friday, May 9, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Boulder City Council will have a public hearing and final vote on May 15. If approved, the new rules will take effect in August.