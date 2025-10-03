Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFront RangeBoulder

Actions

'A pillar of hope': Boulder man recalls friendship with Jane Goodall

Marc Bekoff sat down with Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden to share what Goodall meant to him, CU Boulder and the world.
Marc Bekoff sat down with Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden to share what Goodall meant to him, CU Boulder and the world.
Boulder man recalls friendship with Jane Goodall
shannon ogden marc bekoff jane goodall.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BOULDER, Colo. — As the world mourns the passing of Dr. Jane Goodall, we are hearing from a close friend of hers who lives in Boulder.

Marc Bekoff is a professor emeritus of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Colorado Boulder and was a longtime friend of Goodall. The two wrote a book together, co-authored many articles and were just finishing writing a children's book together when she died.

Marc Bekoff and Jane Goodall

Thursday afternoon, Bekoff spoke with Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden about what Goodall meant to him, CU Boulder and the world.

"True friend. I could go to her with professional and personal things to discuss, and she was always there, 100%," Bekoff said. "People saw her as a pillar of hope, a woman who was dedicated to improving the well-being of animals, people and their homes — animals, people and their environments. Just a pillar of hope, like I said. Real positive."

Goodall, known affectionately as Dr. Jane, was known worldwide for her 65-year study of wild chimpanzees in Tanzania and her global advocacy for human rights, animal welfare and environmental protection. She was a frequent visitor and guest lecturer at CU Boulder.

Marc Bekoff and Jane Goodall

Ogden asked Bekoff what was something most of us didn't know about Goodall. For one, Bekoff said, she was wickedly funny. She also had a signature drink.

"She loved single malt scotch, and it was called her cough medicine," Bekoff recalled. "That's what she called it. So whenever I would see her, I would bring her a little flask and I'd say, 'Excuse me, Jane. I have your cough medicine.'"

Jane Goodall died of natural causes Wednesday at her home. She was 91.

shannon image bar.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Shannon Ogden
Denver7 evening anchor Shannon Ogden reports on issues impacting all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in covering local government and politics. If you’d like to get in touch with Shannon, fill out the form below to send him an email.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
7-days-to-help-end-hunger-promo.jpg

Community

The Scripps Howard Fund is matching the first $10K. Give today