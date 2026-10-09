3-year-old toddler, doctor identified as victims of Boulder County plane crash

BOULDER, Colo. — A 3-year-old toddler and a doctor in his 40s were identified Friday as the victims of a plane crash that prompted an extensive search and rescue operation in southern Boulder County earlier this week.

Three-year-old Isabella Gingrich and 43-year-old Aaron Gingrich were killed when a single-engine fixed-wing aircraft crashed north of Eldorado Canyon State Park at around 9:42 p.m. Sunday.

Watch a news conference from Boulder County about the crash in the video below:

News conference: Boulder County deputies provide update on downed aircraft

The plane, which was last spotted by radar in the Eldorado Springs area Sunday evening, flew out of Longmont Airport, though information about where the plane was headed remain unknown. The crash site was found at around 10:15 a.m. Monday south of the Flatirons. Rescuers reached the crash site at around noon.

"Two individuals were located deceased, and no survivors were found," deputies would later say in news release.

In a statement, CU Anschutz said the university was “saddened to learn of the death of Dr. Aaron Gingrich, an instructor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at CU Anschutz. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the National Transportation Safety Board, is investigating the crash.