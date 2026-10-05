Boulder County Sheriff’s Office searching for possible downed aircraft

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said crews are searching for a possible downed aircraft that was last seen on the radar in the Eldorado Springs area Sunday evening.

Officials said they received a report of a possible downed aircraft at 9:42 p.m. on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office told Denver7 they dispatched crews immediately for a ground, drone and helicopter search.

Crews have not yet been able to locate the plane and plan to resume their search at 9 a.m. today with more aerial support.

Stay with Denver7 for more on this developing story.