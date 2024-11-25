2 juveniles arrested for shooting gun out of a moving car, Boulder County Sheriff's Office says

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Two juveniles were arrested for shooting a gun out of a moving car Sunday night, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning.

Deputies were patrolling the area of 119th St. and Oxford Road when they heard gunshots at around 10:50 p.m. Sunday. The deputies saw someone firing a gun out of a moving car, the sheriff's office reported. The deputies chased the suspects to Longmont, finally taking the suspects into custody on S Sunset Street across from the Boulder County Fairgrounds.

No one was hurt, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said they're still trying to figure out what the two juveniles were shooting at and why.

The two juveniles face charges of reckless driving, driving without a valid license, prohibited use of a weapon, juvenile possession of a handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia.