12-14 storage units damaged at Boulder facility as a result of fire Monday morning

BOULDER, Colo. — A fire broke out at a storage unit facility off Arapahoe Avenue Monday morning, across the street from Flatirons Golf Course, Boulder Fire Rescue said.

Between 12-14 units suffered heavy smoke and fire damage, according to firefighters. No one was injured, Boulder Fire Rescue said.

We are currently working a 2nd Alarm structure fire at a storage facility in the 5800 block of Arapahoe Ave. Please use caution and avoid Arapahoe between 55th and Cherryvale at this time #boulder #bouldercolorado — Boulder Fire-Rescue (@boulder_fire) August 26, 2024

People in the area were asked to avoid Arapahoe Road between 55th Street and Cherryvale Road. Arapahoe reopened just before 7 a.m. Monday.

"You can expect to see our crews on scene for a few more hours while we are waiting for some special equipment to assist with full extinguishment," Boulder Fire Rescue said.