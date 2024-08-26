Watch Now
12-14 storage units damaged at Boulder facility as a result of fire Monday morning

BOULDER, Colo. — A fire broke out at a storage unit facility off Arapahoe Avenue Monday morning, across the street from Flatirons Golf Course, Boulder Fire Rescue said.

Between 12-14 units suffered heavy smoke and fire damage, according to firefighters. No one was injured, Boulder Fire Rescue said.

People in the area were asked to avoid Arapahoe Road between 55th Street and Cherryvale Road. Arapahoe reopened just before 7 a.m. Monday.

"You can expect to see our crews on scene for a few more hours while we are waiting for some special equipment to assist with full extinguishment," Boulder Fire Rescue said.

