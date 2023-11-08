Watch Now
Woman struck by car in northwest Aurora Tuesday morning dies, police say

Posted at 11:54 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 13:54:10-05

AURORA, Colo. – A woman who was struck by a car in northwest Aurora Tuesday morning has died, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of E. Montview Blvd. and Dayton St., according to police, who said a preliminary investigation revealed the woman was jaywalking on Montview before she was struck by a silver Cadillac sedan.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. Her identity won’t be released pending notification to family members, police said.

The driver of the Cadillac is cooperating with police, who do not suspect speed or intoxication were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Tuesday’s crash marks the 61st traffic-related death for 2023 in Aurora, according to police.

