Woman dies in Aurora hit-and-run crash Friday morning

AURORA, Colo. — A woman died Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Havana Street and E. 4th Way, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The victim was a pedestrian, who was reportedly hit near a bus stop around 5:15 a.m. Friday.

The driver left the scene of the crash, and Aurora police said witnesses gave conflicting descriptions of the vehicle involved.

The Aurora Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit is looking into what happened to gather more information that investigators can share with the public.

Northbound Havana is closed at 1st Ave. for the police investigation, but southbound Havana is open. Eastbound 3rd Ave. is also closed at Havana.