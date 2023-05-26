Watch Now
Woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Aurora's Centre Pointe neighborhood

Posted at 5:43 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 19:44:12-04

AURORA, Colo. — A woman was arrested Friday in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in the Centre Pointe neighborhood in Aurora.

It happened around 1:10 a.m. on May 13 in a parking lot near a 7-Eleven store located at 15550 East Mississippi Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said officers initially responded to a report of an SUV that crashed into the convenience store.

When officers arrived, they found the man on the ground outside the SUV. He was later pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

In a tweet, the department said the shooting occurred in a parking lot at or near the location the victim was found.

Kali Collins, 21, was arrested Friday for first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

