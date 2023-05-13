1 dead in overnight shooting in Aurora

DENVER — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city's Centre Pointe neighborhood early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:10 a.m. in a parking lot near a 7-Eleven store located at 15550 East Mississippi Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said officers initially responded to a report of an SUV that crashed into the convenience store.

When officers arrived, they found the man on the ground outside the SUV. He was later pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

In a tweet, the department said the shooting occurred in a parking lot near or at the location the victim was found.

No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.