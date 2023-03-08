Video shows Aurora police cruiser speeding to call before fatal crash

AURORA, Colo. — New surveillance video shows an Aurora police officer speeding to a call Saturday night without the use of lights or sirens, seconds before a deadly crash.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the ongoing investigation told Denver7 preliminary data shows the officer was traveling at roughly 100 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone when he collided with vehicle at the intersection of Chambers Road and Bates Avenue.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The Aurora Police Department clarified that Officer Eduardo Landeros, who had been on the force for just over a year, was responding to a report of a door kicked in at a condo or apartment complex, a Priority Two call.

Aurora PD policy states those calls can be treated as an emergency, but in that case, police are required to use emergency signals. Also, officers in those situations can exceed the speed limit "so long as the member does not endanger life or property."

"This definitely violated policy," Metropolitan State University Criminal Justice Associate Professor Stacey Hervey said.

She added that the crash is complicated by early reports from Colorado State Patrol (CSP) that the other driver may have been impaired and may have run a stop sign. If that is the case, Hervey said the other driver could technically be found in the wrong, but due to the officer's speed without the use of lights and sirens, he could also face punishment.

The driver killed in the crash was identified as Elias Anderson, 44, a father of two children. His family asked for privacy during the investigation.

In a press release, CSP said the investigation could take months.

“These types of investigations are taken very seriously and can span months to complete,” Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Troy Kessler said. “Information gathering can be a slow process, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we conduct a thorough investigation into this tragic incident.”

After the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review.