Venezuelan immigrants at apartment complex entangled in gang claims react to Trump rally

AURORA, Colo. — The apartment building at the center of national controversy surrounding Venezuelan gangs in Aurora was less than 10 miles away from former President Donald Trump's rally at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center on Friday.

That left many who live near the Edge of Lowry apartments wondering if the former president would stop by the neighborhood.

The complex has gained national attention ever since a video went viral, showing armed men roaming the hallways.

It's that video that has fueled claims of a Venezuelan "takeover," even though Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and the Aurora police chief have said the men in the video have not been linked to a Venezuelan gang.

Still, former President Trump made several comments about the alleged gang "takeover" at buildings like The Edge at Lowry complex and the rest of Aurora during his speech on Friday.

Denver7 spoke with immigrant families from Venezuela on Friday, who said they would've hoped Trump could've seen that their complex is full of hard-working families and many young children.

“It’s important for him to come see for himself what’s really happening in Aurora," tenant Luis Ramirez said, in Spanish.

Ramirez said he has lived at the complex for over a year.

“Everything is calm, kids come outside and play with their families," he added.

Another tenant, Jose Rojas, said he needed to speak up against all of the negativity said about Venezuelans during Friday's rally.

“I think he should investigate, well, if there are crimes and things like that," Rojas said, in Spanish.

Rojas said he believes Trump's speech targeted all immigrants who are in Aurora.

“Not everyone is the same... because of one group we all have to pay. We're not all the same," Rojas added.

In response to Trump's rally, advocate groups held a press conference at the Edge of Lowry apartments on Friday evening. They also hosted a cookout for families in the neighborhood.