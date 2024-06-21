Two teens arrested following shooting near Aurora basketball court

AURORA, Colo. — Two teens were arrested following a shooting near an Aurora basketball court that injured a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 12400 block of East Ford Avenue around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found two victims — a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy — suffering from gunshot wounds.

The boys were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At least four juveniles were detained after the shooting, according to Aurora police. In an update Thursday, the department said a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy had been arrested.

The 14-year-old was arrested on three outstanding warrants for second-degree assault, third-degree assault and criminal mischief. The 15-year-old was arrested for possession of a dangerous/ illegal weapon, possession of a weapon by a juvenile and obstructing a peace officer.

According to Aurora police, the 15-year-old had an illegally modified handgun equipped with an auto switch that converts a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic handgun. It is unknown if the recovered weapon was used in the shooting.

Investigators are working to determine the teens' exact involvement in the shooting.

All persons involved in the shooting have been identified and there are no outstanding suspects, according to Aurora PD. The department said it is working with the district attorney's office to determine the "appropriate charges" for the others who have not yet been arrested.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.