Two boys, ages 12 and 14, shot near Aurora basketball court.

AURORA, Colo. — Two boys — a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old — were taken to the hospital after they were shot near an Aurora basketball court Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 12400 block of East Ford Avenue around 4:10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two victims — a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy — suffering from gunshot wounds.

The boys were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Denver7

At least four juveniles were detained, according to Aurora police. The department said one suspect is still outstanding. A SWAT Team was seen breaking down the doorway at a nearby residence, but it is unclear if it is related to the shooting.

No one has been arrested as of the publication of this article.

Denver7

Investigators believe the juveniles all knew each other. Detectives are conducting interviews while the department's crime scene unit collects evidence. A weapon and "numerous shell casings" were found at the scene, according to Aurora police.

The shooting and the preceding circumstances are under investigation.