Two people arrested in connection with deadly shooting near Aurora mosque

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were arrested for allegedly killing an Aurora man who was handing over a pair of shoes that he had sold through an online marketplace.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were dispatched to a reported shooting near a mosque in the 10800 block of East Bethany Drive around 9:45 p.m. on March 11. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified him as Yousef Jamal Elnaffar, 23, of Aurora.

Aurora Man killed in shooting in Aurora business district near Cherry Creek Reservoir Sydney Isenberg

Investigators determined that Elnaffar went to the parking lot to hand over a pair of shoes that he had sold through an online marketplace when he was shot. Aurora PD called it an isolated incident and said there are no outstanding suspects.

Isaac Delacruz, 19, of Parker, was arrested late Thursday, while Kevin Hernandez-Gonzalez, 19, of Franktown, was arrested earlier this week in connection with Elnaffar's death. Aurora police said the two were booked into the Aurora Municipal Detention Center for first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, both felonies.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, friends and members of our community who have been impacted by this tragic and senseless crime,” said Mark Hildebrand, chief of Aurora PD's Investigations Division, in a statement. “The swift arrests of the suspects should serve as an example that the men and women of the Aurora Police Department will not rest until those who victimize our community are captured and held accountable for their actions.

“Our gratitude goes out to our partner agencies who provided critical support in the apprehension of these violent offenders. We hope the arrests provide the victim’s friends and family with a sense of justice they greatly deserve.”

Hernandez-Gonzalez is being held on a $1 million bond, while Delacruz was issued a no-bond hold. The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said it will file official charges against the two on March 19.

Aurora PD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.