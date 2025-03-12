Man critically injured in shooting in Aurora business district near Cherry Creek Reservoir

AURORA, Colo. — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in a business district north of the Cherry Creek Reservoir Tuesday evening.

The Aurora Police Department said the incident happened around 9:39 p.m. at 10805 East Bethany Drive.

According to the department, officers were called out to the area for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Aurora PD said there is no suspect information at this time, and no arrests have been made. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.