1 pedestrian dies, another suffers serious injuries after hit by a car Sunday night: Aurora PD

AURORA — One pedestrian died after getting hit by a car near the Gaylord Hotel Sunday night, the Aurora Police Department said. Another pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to Aurora police. There was no sign the driver was intoxicated, APD said, nor any indication the crash was intentional.

Denver7 got a call around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, from a viewer reporting a large presence of police officers and firefighters in the area. When Denver7 reached out to Aurora police, the department's public information officer Agent Matthew Longshore said the crash happened nearly an hour prior around 9:40 p.m. It closed down N. Himalaya Road at the time of the crash.

Three men were walking along the shoulder of N. Himalaya Road, according to APD. A Mazda sedan hit two of them from behind. Both pedestrians were taken to a nearby hospital where one of them later died.

This is the 18th traffic-related death in Aurora this year, Aurora police said.