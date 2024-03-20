Three men arrested following deadly shooting at central Aurora condo complex

AURORA, Colo. — Three men were arrested following a deadly shooting at a condominium complex in central Aurora early Friday morning.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were called out to a report of a shooting at a condominium complex in the 14600 block of East Second Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found Theresa Burke, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aurora police said the suspects took off in a moving truck. Officers pursued the vehicle until it became stuck in the snow near E-470 and Peña Boulevard.

Three people got out of the moving truck and ran off but were detained by officers. They were identified as Cameron Mooty, 31, Stephan Cherry, 32, and Corey Allen, 26.

Aurora PD said Mooty sustained a gunshot wound during the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The department said it's unclear when Mooty was shot, but it was not during his contact with officers.

Cherry and Allen were initially held for outstanding felony warrants. They were each booked for second-degree murder over the weekend, Aurora PD said. Mooty will also be booked for second-degree murder once he is released from the hospital.

Investigators seized several firearms during a search of the truck, according to Aurora police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.