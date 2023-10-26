Thieves steal $200-worth of Halloween decorations from Aurora home

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora family says they feel violated after thieves stole $200-worth of Halloween decorations from their front porch and lawn in broad daylight.

“My husband and I are very angry because of the fact that we have a small child in the house, and strangers are bold enough to walk right up to the door,” said Karla Cardona.

The theft happened at the Cardona home on Oswego Street earlier this month. One person took three witches from the front yard, while a second person checked out items on the side porch before stealing a big white pumpkin.

Denver7

"These witches were a cute little display around this black pot. It almost looked like they were having a little seance. They were linked together. Their hands lit up at night, standing about four feet tall,” said Cardona.

Cardona said the theft happened just before 2 p.m. while she was at a doctor's appointment.

“I left about 1:30 and came back around 3:30ish and saw they were gone,” she said. “It was about $200 worth of decorations, just those pieces alone.”

Cardona filed a police report the same day as the incident. The Aurora Police Department told Denver7 the case is inactive due to a lack of leads and suspect information. However, a spokesperson said this doesn't mean the case is closed.

Investigators have not received reports of similar thefts from anyone else in the area, according to police.

"I just don’t want these people to think they can go to anybody's property and make families feel violated over something so little. That's not okay,” said Cardona. "I want families to still be able to decorate and make their children's Halloween a great memory, but still be on the lookout because people are bold."

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.