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Ten people at Aurora assisted living home displaced after structure fire

Ten people at an assisted living home were displaced Friday morning after a structure fire, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.
Ten people at Aurora assisted living home displaced after structure fire
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AURORA, Colo. — Ten people at an assisted living home were displaced Friday morning after a structure fire, according to Aurora Fire Rescue. One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was reported at 5:20 a.m. Friday at Lotus Assisted Living in a neighborhood off E. Smoky Hill Road and S. Buckley Road in Aurora.

Ten people at Aurora assisted living home displaced after structure fire

The fire was under control by approximately 6:42 a.m. Friday, according to Aurora Fire Rescue, and determined to be an accidental smoking fire.

South Metro Fire Rescue and Aurora Police Department were also on scene helping getting the flames tamped down.

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