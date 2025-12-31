Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspicious death investigation underway Wednesday morning in Aurora at S. Peoria Street

AURORA, Colo. — A suspicious death investigation is underway Wednesday morning at the intersection of S. Peoria Street and S. Parker Road, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The right lane of S. Peoria Street and the south side of E. Dartmouth Avenue are blocked as Aurora police look into what happened.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible, Aurora police said.

