Snowl, Aurora shop serving Korean sweets, thankful everyone will be okay after car crashes into storefront

AURORA, Colo. — Tucked away in an Aurora strip mall is Snowl, a sweet shop that specializes in Korean flavors. The bustling shop came to a screeching halt on Saturday, when a car crashed through their front window in the middle of the afternoon.

Four people were hurt in the crash, and one of them was taken to the hospital. All of them sustained minor injuries.

Aurora police officials said the crash occurred after an elderly driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake. They may be charged with careless driving.

Despite the damage throughout the store, Snowl cleaned and boarded up their window. They were serving customers again by Sunday.

“I'm actually really thankful that nobody got more seriously injured, because 30 minutes before the accident, this was a full house," said Yujeong Choi, the store manager.

Choi said there were bystanders who sprung into action and helped the people who were hit by the car.

“I really wanted to thank to those people that came in and helped," Choi said. "I would like to, you know, do anything on the house for them."

Snowl is located at 1930 S Havana Street in Aurora.