4 injured after driver careens car into Aurora ice cream shop

AURORA, Colo. — Four people inside an Aurora ice cream shop sustained minor injuries after a driver crashed their car into the café Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 3 p.m. at the Snowl Café, at the intersection of S. Havana Street and E. Jewell Avenue.
Of the four people injured, one person was transported to the hospital.
Police said the crash occurred after an elderly driver mistook the gas peddle for the brake. It's unclear if the driver was cited.
The extent of the damage to the building is unknown.
