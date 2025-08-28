Shelter-in-place issued for Aurora neighborhood off S. Buckley Road, E. Kenyon Drive on Thursday morning

AURORA, Colo. — A shelter-in-place order was issued for an Aurora neighborhood off S. Buckley Road and E. Kenyon Drive Thursday morning.

The Aurora Police Department said officers were called to the area around 8:25 a.m. Thursday on a report of possible domestic violence. It was lifted less than an hour later at 9:13 a.m.

People in the area are advised to remain indoors until further notice. The following alert is what people in the area received.

Jayson Luber | Denver7 Traffic

It advised everyone close and lock all doors, windows, blinds and curtains. Stay away from windows and if possible, move to a basement.

The order warned against letting anyone into homes or businesses in the area, and call 911 if there is someone on the property you do not know.

#APDAlert A shelter in place has been issued for the area of the 17000 block of E Kenyon Drive for a barricaded party connected to a possible domestic violence related call. We will continue to update this thread with more information. pic.twitter.com/EnKKJnLkMv — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 28, 2025

