Shelter-in-place issued for Aurora neighborhood off S. Buckley Road, E. Kenyon Drive on Thursday morning

AURORA, Colo. — A shelter-in-place order was issued for an Aurora neighborhood off S. Buckley Road and E. Kenyon Drive Thursday morning.
The Aurora Police Department said officers were called to the area around 8:25 a.m. Thursday on a report of possible domestic violence. It was lifted less than an hour later at 9:13 a.m.
People in the area are advised to remain indoors until further notice. The following alert is what people in the area received.
It advised everyone close and lock all doors, windows, blinds and curtains. Stay away from windows and if possible, move to a basement.
The order warned against letting anyone into homes or businesses in the area, and call 911 if there is someone on the property you do not know.
#APDAlert A shelter in place has been issued for the area of the 17000 block of E Kenyon Drive for a barricaded party connected to a possible domestic violence related call. We will continue to update this thread with more information. pic.twitter.com/EnKKJnLkMv— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 28, 2025
For more information on the shelter-in-place order, click here.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.