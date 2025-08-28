Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Shelter-in-place issued for Aurora neighborhood off S. Buckley Road, E. Kenyon Drive on Thursday morning

AURORA, Colo. — A shelter-in-place order was issued for an Aurora neighborhood off S. Buckley Road and E. Kenyon Drive Thursday morning.

The Aurora Police Department said officers were called to the area around 8:25 a.m. Thursday on a report of possible domestic violence. It was lifted less than an hour later at 9:13 a.m.

People in the area are advised to remain indoors until further notice. The following alert is what people in the area received.

Aurora shelter in place 8-28-25.png

It advised everyone close and lock all doors, windows, blinds and curtains. Stay away from windows and if possible, move to a basement.

The order warned against letting anyone into homes or businesses in the area, and call 911 if there is someone on the property you do not know.

For more information on the shelter-in-place order, click here.

