Reward increased for information regarding teen's death outside Town Center at Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers on Wednesday announced an increased reward of $10,000 for information about a March shooting outside of the Town Center at Aurora mall that killed a 13-year-old.

Police said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. — closing time at the mall — in the parking lot outside Dillard’s on the south side of the mall. The incident began as an altercation in the food court, according to Interim Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo.

As off-duty officers responded to the scene, shots rang out in the parking lot. One of those officers attempted CPR on the victim before paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Phoenix Tyler Day, 13.

In an update Wednesday, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said Aurora PD's Major Crimes Homicide Unit has made "significant progress" in identifying potential leads.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying several people who witnessed the shooting or may have "vital information" and have not yet been contacted by detectives.

"We urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward. Our communities tips can be instrumental in helping investigators solve this heartbreaking case and hold those responsible accountable for their actions," Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said in its release. "Because tips will remain anonymous any fear of retaliation or involvement should not deter you from doing what is right; this is a loss of a 13-year-old’s life. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offers complete anonymity to all tipsters, ensuring your safety and privacy."

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or submit tips online through MetroDenverCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.