1 critically injured in shooting outside Town Center at Aurora mall

AURORA — At least one person was taken to a hospital following a shooting outside Town Center at Aurora mall Saturday night.

Aurora police said that person was in critical condition. They did not immediately confirm the age of the victim or any others involved.

Police say the shooting took place just after 8 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot outside of Dillard's on the south side of the mall.

#APDAlert: Officers are investigating a shooting outside of the Aurora mall. One person has been transported to the hospital in critical condition. Their exact age is unknown. More updates to follow. PIO is enroute to the scene & can provide staging information shortly. pic.twitter.com/OnMtWqLOdL — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 26, 2023

