Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 critically injured in shooting outside Town Center at Aurora mall

A Denver7 employee who was in the area heard gunshots outside the south side of the mall, near the Dillards and the Century 16 movie theater.
DSC02643.jpg
Denver7
Aurora police respond to a shooting outside of Town Center at Aurora mall on Saturday, March 25, 2023
DSC02643.jpg
Police lights
Posted at 8:49 PM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 23:32:14-04

AURORA — At least one person was taken to a hospital following a shooting outside Town Center at Aurora mall Saturday night.

Aurora police said that person was in critical condition. They did not immediately confirm the age of the victim or any others involved.

Police say the shooting took place just after 8 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot outside of Dillard's on the south side of the mall.

Denver7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here