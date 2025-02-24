Pickup truck mechanical issue starts fire that burns two vehicles and Aurora house Sunday night

AURORA, Colo. — A mechanical issue with a pickup truck caused a fire that burned two vehicles and an Aurora home late Sunday night, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

The fire started around 11 p.m. Sunday while the Dodge Ram pickup truck was off E. Chenango Drive, near E. Smoky Hill Road. The homeowner told Aurora Fire Rescue the truck was operating normally and was parked in the driveway for about an hour before the fire started. The family said they heard weird noises. When they went outside to check them out, they found the truck engulfed in flames. The fire had already spread to the garage, where a second vehicle was parked, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

The entire family — four adults and two children — and their dog got out of the home safely without any injuries.

The American Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the family.

In light of this incident, Aurora Fire Rescue suggested that all Coloradans visit the National Fire Protection Association's website for information on the best ways to protect their families in case of emergencies.

Some of the top tips are have a well-practiced fire escape plan. Ensure that all family members know two ways out of every room and establish a designated meeting spot outside the home, Aurora Fire Rescue advised. Keep garages and driveways clear of flammable materials to prevent fires from spreading quickly.

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside every sleeping area and on every level of the home. Test them monthly and replace batteries at least once a year, Aurora Fire Rescue said.