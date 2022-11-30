Person pulled from Aurora apartment fire dies from injuries

AURORA, Colo. — A person pulled from an apartment fire in Aurora Monday died from their injuries, Aurora Fire Rescue announced Tuesday.

AFR said crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire at 1324 N. Xanadu Street just before 6:15 p.m. Monday, .

Firefighters arrived and performed an initial search of the building when they found someone inside. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

“Despite the dedication and professionalism of our members who provided care, our community has suffered a loss and our department is saddened by this incident,” Aurora Fire Rescue Interim Chief Allen Robnett said in a statement.

A sprinkler system activated, and the fire was contained to one apartment unit, AFR said. Some additional units sustained water damage.

AFR investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity and cause of death at a later time.