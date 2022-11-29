Watch Now
Person taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Aurora house fire

Posted at 7:41 PM, Nov 28, 2022
AURORA, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Aurora Monday evening.

Aurora Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of North Xanadu Street around 6:15 p.m.

One person with life-threatening injuries was taken to the hospital, the department said.

A sprinkler system activated, and fire damage was contained to one unit in the multi-family building, AFR said in a tweet. Some additional units sustained water damage.

Crews are still assessing the incident. Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story.

