Parts of Peoria Street, Colfax Avenue reopen one month after Aurora construction site fire

AURORA, Colo. — Parts of Peoria Street and Colfax Avenue have reopened one month after a 5-alarm fire at an Aurora apartment complex under construction forced significant street closures.

The fire, which was first reported on December 17, 2023, devastated the construction site. Firefighters put out the last hot spot on Dec. 21.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Demolition of portions of the property began the first week of January.

In an update Friday, the City of Aurora said all northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Peoria Street have reopened, along with one westbound lane of Colfax Avenue.

The city said there are still some lane closures due to safety concerns, but the streets will reopen as the demolition process progresses.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing. Due to the extent of the damage, investigators were not able to begin their analysis of the site until demolition began.