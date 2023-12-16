Watch Now
Building under construction catches fire in Aurora

Posted at 1:48 PM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 15:51:05-05

AURORA, Colo. — Crews from Aurora Fire Rescue and surrounding agencies are responding to a 2nd alarm fire at a construction site in Aurora Saturday.

Smoke from the fire, burning at an apartment construction site near E. Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street, can be seen for several miles.

Aurora police have shut down the entire intersection.

This is a developing story

