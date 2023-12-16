Building under construction catches fire in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Crews from Aurora Fire Rescue and surrounding agencies are responding to a 2nd alarm fire at a construction site in Aurora Saturday.
Smoke from the fire, burning at an apartment construction site near E. Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street, can be seen for several miles.
Aurora police have shut down the entire intersection.
This is a developing story
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.