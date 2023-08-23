One person died in shooting Wednesday, involving Aurora police, near East Colfax Avenue and Havana Street

AURORA, Colo. — One person died, following a shooting Wednesday morning, involving Aurora police at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Havana Street.

Chief @ArtAcevedo provides an on-scene media briefing regarding an early morning officer-involved shooting at Colfax and Havana. https://t.co/cutxsCSmmY — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 23, 2023

Two officers were monitoring security cameras in the area, as part of a "proactive policing" effort, Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo said during a news briefing Wednesday.

Around 2:32 a.m., the two officers witnessed two men at a bus stop near the intersection get into a confrontation, and one of the men point what Acevedo said appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol at the other individual.

The officers then let the Aurora Police Department know they were making contact with the two men.

The man that Aurora police said had a gun started running, according to Acevedo, after he said he did a preliminary review of the audio and video on the officers' body-worn camera.

The officers gave commands to the man to stop and put his hands up. Acevedo said, at that point, one officer fired his gun at that individual.

Once backup arrived, the Aurora police officers started performing CPR on the gunshot victim until Aurora Fire Rescue arrived on scene.

AFR took the victim to University Hospital nearby, but he was pronounced dead shortly after, according to Acevedo.

The other person, involved in the initial confrontation at the bus stop, was taken into police custody.

#APDAlert: We are responding to an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Colfax and Havana. No officers are injured. One person has been taken to the hospital.



Colfax and Havana are closed for the investigation. Please use alternate routes.



We will provide an… pic.twitter.com/Vox23sHtgj — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 23, 2023

All eastbound lanes of Colfax, and all lanes of Havana in the intersection, are closed for the investigation. The westbound lanes of Colfax are open, and Havana is open north and south of the intersection. Aurora police recommended drivers avoid the intersection and use alternate routes to get around.

The intersection will likely be closed for the next few hours as the investigation into the incident continues, Acevedo predicted.

No officers were injured, and Acevedo said the two officers involved in the shooting were taken to Aurora police headquarters.