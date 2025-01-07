One person in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following shooting Monday night, Aurora police say

AURORA, Colo. — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting Monday night, the Aurora Police Department said. The 34-year-old victim is in critical condition.

At 11:40 p.m., APD said officers on patrol responded to a shooting near the intersection of 13th Ave. and Chambers Road. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As officers investigated the shooting, they found video of a possible suspect and his vehicle. At 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, Aurora police tracked down the car — a white Dodge Avenger — near the scene of the shooting. Officers tried to stop the driver, but he refused.

Officers preventing the suspect from driving off and took the man into police custody.

Tyler Robert, Bazic, 24, was booked into the Aurora Detention Center on attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault and menacing with a deadly weapon. A 9 mm handgun was seized from the suspect, according to Aurora police.