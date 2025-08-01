One person in police custody after shooting near Children's Hospital Thursday night

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police took one person into custody after a shooting Thursday night near Children's Hospital Colorado headquarters on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

No one was injured, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Officers got reports of a shooting in a parking garage near Children's Way and Colfax Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

Denver7

Aurora police said they worked with CUPD to pursue the suspect through the Anschutz Medical Campus to make an arrest.

The University of Colorado Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting, according to Aurora police.

While just before midnight on Thursday, APD said there was a large police presence in the area, everyone had cleared out by 4:30 a.m. Friday — long before any anticipated appointments on the medical campus.