One person gets injured in early morning Aurora fire Thursday

AURORA, Colo. — One person was injured early Thursday morning in an Aurora fire near the intersection of E 23rd Ave. and N Scranton Parkway, Aurora Fire Rescue said in a post on the social media site X.

Crews were called to the home just before 2 a.m. Thursday where they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the house, according to Aurora fire.

@AuroraFireDpt had a structure fire overnight near the 3200 Block of N Scranton Street. Crews were on the scene within minutes and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the house. Crews were able to bring the fire under control to prevent further loss. pic.twitter.com/tpdMKhosoS — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) January 11, 2024

"Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control and prevent further loss," Aurora fire said.

One person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

The American Red Cross is working with the family who was living there to find temporary shelter until they can get back into their home or find a more permanent solution, according to Aurora fire.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.

