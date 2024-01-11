Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

One person gets injured in early morning Aurora fire Thursday

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Aurora fire January 11, 2024.jpg
Posted at 9:27 AM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 11:40:06-05

AURORA, Colo. — One person was injured early Thursday morning in an Aurora fire near the intersection of E 23rd Ave. and N Scranton Parkway, Aurora Fire Rescue said in a post on the social media site X.

Crews were called to the home just before 2 a.m. Thursday where they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the house, according to Aurora fire.

"Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control and prevent further loss," Aurora fire said.

One person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

The American Red Cross is working with the family who was living there to find temporary shelter until they can get back into their home or find a more permanent solution, according to Aurora fire.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 11, 8am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives