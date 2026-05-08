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One person dies in single-vehicle crash on E. Iliff Avenue, Aurora police confirm

One person died in a single-vehicle crash on E. Iliff Avenue at S. Elkhart Street Friday morning, the Aurora Police Department confirmed to Denver7.
One person dies in single-vehicle crash on E. Iliff Avenue, Aurora PD confirms
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AURORA, Colo. — One person died in a single-vehicle crash on E. Iliff Avenue at S. Elkhart Street Friday morning, the Aurora Police Department confirmed to Denver7.

Around 5:50 a.m. Friday, a man driving the car crashed into a tree. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to Aurora police.

  • Watch Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber's full report on the crash in the video player below.
One person dies in single-vehicle crash on E. Iliff Avenue, Aurora PD confirms

The Aurora police traffic investigations team does not yet have a cause of the collision.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the traffic investigations team looks into what happened and cleans up the scene.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said both the east and westbound sides of Iliff closed between Chambers Road and S. Sable Boulevard. He recommended drivers use E. Wesley Avenue or E. Yale Avenue to the south. E. Mississippi Avenue to the north can get commuters back to Sable if you cross Interstate 225, Luber said.

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Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Jayson Luber
Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber knows Colorado roads like the back of his hand – but he’s always looking for stories impacting transportation in our state for his Driving You Crazy podcast and beyond. If you’d like to get in touch with Jayson, fill out the form below to send him an email.

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