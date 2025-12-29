AURORA, Colo. — A woman died in a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened around 4:47 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of S. Gun Club Road and E. Jewel Avenue. Initial investigation by Aurora police found a woman was driving recklessly on northbound S. Gun Club Road in a Jeep Cherokee. Witnesses told police the driver of the Jeep attempted to pass other vehicles multiple times by entering the southbound lanes.

During one of those attempts to pass, the woman rear ended a Lexus sedan. The driver of the Jeep then abruptly swerved into the southbound lanes and hit a Tesla head on. The driver of the Tesla and the passenger were seriously injured, but are expected to be OK.

One person dies in multi-vehicle crash in Aurora on Sunday afternoon

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release her identity once her family is notified. She had two passengers in the car at the time of the crash. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries as well.

Speed and alcohol are suspected as contributing factors in this crash, according to the Aurora Police Department.