One person dies in Aurora house fire

AURORA, Colo. — One person died in a house fire late Sunday night north of between E. Yale Avenue and S. Parker Road, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

The fire was reported round 9:51 p.m. Sunday. at a home on E. Bates Circle, just west of Interstate 225.

Someone called 911, saying there was a fire inside the home with a person trapped inside, Aurora Fire Rescue said. When firefighters arrived, they faced high heat and heavy smoke getting the flames under control. At that point, they found an adult inside dead.

Aurora Fire Rescue said they also rescued a dog inside the home, taking him to a nearby animal hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.