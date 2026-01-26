New mental health and substance use care facility opens in Aurora, to increase care by 40%

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Mental Health and Recovery is welcoming the community to its new Potomac Pavilion, a $43 million facility offering help around the clock.

The facility’s Connect to Care program is now open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The program will offer a mental health screening to assess which therapist is the best for for each patient. The Connect to Care program connects each patient with the appropriate therapist and care plan needs.

Other programs being offered are the Crisis Walk-In Clinic, Crisis Stabilization Unit, and Withdrawal Management. These programs are open 24/7 starting January 31.

The Crisis Walk-In Clinic is where you can find same day access to emergency mental health and substance use care. The entrance is open 24/7 and is intended for people who are self-admitting and for first responders to admit individuals through an ambulance bay.

New mental health and substance use care facility opens in Aurora

Community members can receive mental health screening and stabilization. They can also access the facility’s 16-bed Crisis Stabilization Unit or Withdrawal Management. At both programs, patients can be admitted for one to five days.

Aurora Mental Health and Recovery said this new facility will increase care by 40% compared to the former building.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, over a period of five years, deaths by suicide were anywhere between 68 to 93.

Here's the full breakdown:

2020: 68

2021: 93

2022: 78

2023: 70

2024: 75

For more information on Aurora Mental Health and Recovery, click here.