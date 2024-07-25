Motorcyclist dies in Thursday crash with SUV at Aurora intersection of S Havana Street and E Tennessee Ave.

AURORA, Colo. — A motorcyclist died in a Thursday morning crash with an SUV at the intersection of S Havana Street and E Tennessee Avenue, Aurora police said.

#APDTrafficAlert: We are currently investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and SUV at the intersection of Havana and Tennessee that occurred at about 9:15a.



• All N/B lanes of Havana are closed at Mississippi

• Two of the S/B lanes of Havana are blocked at Tennessee… pic.twitter.com/l1hyrKlwWt — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 25, 2024

The two people in the SUV were taken to the hospital with "minor injuries," according to APD.

All northbound lanes of Havana closed at E Mississippi Avenue. Two Havana southbound lanes were also blocked at Tennessee Avenue.

Drivers can take Dayton or Peoria Streets to get around the closures, APD recommended.

