Motorcyclist dies in Thursday crash with SUV at Aurora intersection of S Havana Street and E Tennessee Ave.

AURORA, Colo. — A motorcyclist died in a Thursday morning crash with an SUV at the intersection of S Havana Street and E Tennessee Avenue, Aurora police said.
#APDTrafficAlert: We are currently investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and SUV at the intersection of Havana and Tennessee that occurred at about 9:15a.— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 25, 2024
• All N/B lanes of Havana are closed at Mississippi
• Two of the S/B lanes of Havana are blocked at Tennessee… pic.twitter.com/l1hyrKlwWt
The two people in the SUV were taken to the hospital with "minor injuries," according to APD.
All northbound lanes of Havana closed at E Mississippi Avenue. Two Havana southbound lanes were also blocked at Tennessee Avenue.
Drivers can take Dayton or Peoria Streets to get around the closures, APD recommended.