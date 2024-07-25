Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Motorcyclist dies in Thursday crash with SUV at Aurora intersection of S Havana Street and E Tennessee Ave.

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
aurora police.png
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jul 25, 2024

AURORA, Colo. — A motorcyclist died in a Thursday morning crash with an SUV at the intersection of S Havana Street and E Tennessee Avenue, Aurora police said.

The two people in the SUV were taken to the hospital with "minor injuries," according to APD.

All northbound lanes of Havana closed at E Mississippi Avenue. Two Havana southbound lanes were also blocked at Tennessee Avenue.

Drivers can take Dayton or Peoria Streets to get around the closures, APD recommended.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help