Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Missing woman with dementia considered at risk, Aurora Police Department says

Maria was last seen Tuesday night wearing a burgundy dress with white flowers
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
maria-aurora.png
Posted at 10:40 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 12:45:41-04

AURORA, Colo. — A woman with dementia reported missing Tuesday night is believed to be at risk, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Maria has trouble recalling information like addresses and phone numbers, APD said.

She was last seen near the intersection of East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard in Aurora, wearing a burgundy dress with white flowers. Maria had a tan sun hat, purple Sketchers and a brown backpack.

She may have gotten on a local bus, APD said.

If you see Maria or have any information that might help find her, call the APD non-emergency line at 303-627-3100.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 9, 8am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like Denver7 to follow up? Click and let us know