Missing woman with dementia considered at risk, Aurora Police Department says

AURORA, Colo. — A woman with dementia reported missing Tuesday night is believed to be at risk, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Maria has trouble recalling information like addresses and phone numbers, APD said.

She was last seen near the intersection of East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard in Aurora, wearing a burgundy dress with white flowers. Maria had a tan sun hat, purple Sketchers and a brown backpack.

She may have gotten on a local bus, APD said.

If you see Maria or have any information that might help find her, call the APD non-emergency line at 303-627-3100.

