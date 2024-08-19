Metro Denver Crime Stoppers doubles reward for information in 2023 double homicide

AURORA, Colo. — The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has doubled the reward for information regarding a 2023 double homicide in Aurora.

Aurora Fire Rescue was dispatched to a report of an unresponsive man in an alley between Fulton and Galena streets, just north of East 22nd Avenue, early in the morning on August 19, 2023. When crews arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Detectives with the Major Crime Homicide Unit arrived at the alley around 7 a.m. During the initial investigation, detectives found a second man suffering from gunshot wounds a short distance away from the original scene. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The Adams County Coroner's Office identified the two men as Kejuan Mays, 27, and Omar Williams, 25.

According to Aurora police, Mays and Williams visited with friends in downtown Denver on the night of August 18, 2023. Investigators said neither the two men nor their friends were involved in any altercations while in Denver.

The two men left in Williams' Dodge Journey. Surveillance video shows the Dodge Journey leaving the alley after the murders, according to Aurora PD.

The Dodge Journey was found abandoned at an apartment complex near East Alameda Parkway and South Kittredge Street on October 13, 2023.

On Monday, Aurora PD announced that Metro Denver Crime Stoppers had increased the reward for information from $2,000 to $4,500. To date, Aurora PD has not received any tips or information about the case, according to the department.

“The Major Crime Homicide Unit has worked diligently on this case for the last year, but we’ve reached the point where we need the public’s help to advance the investigation,” said Investigations Division Chief Mark Hildebrand in a statement. “We know somebody out there has information about this case. At least one vehicle drove away from the scene and that person has valuable information about what happened."

Mays' parents, Alonso and Felishea Broadway, are urging anyone with information about their son's death to come forward. According to Aurora PD, Mays was the couple's first-born child and the oldest of four siblings. He also had a son, who will turn 3 years old next month.

“He was a great father and now my son will never know what it's like to raise his child,” Felishea Bradway said in a statement. “His brothers and sister will forever miss the person they looked up to. We just want closure. Somebody has the answers we're looking for. Somebody knows what happened to my son."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.