Aurora police need help locating vehicle of interest in double homicide

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle of interest possibly connected to a double homicide.

Omar Williams, 25, and Kejuan Mays, 27, were found unresponsive in an alley between Fulton and Galena streets just north of East 22nd Avenue around 7 a.m. on August 19. They were later pronounced dead.

Aurora police believe Williams and Mays were shot to death earlier that morning then dumped in the alley. Investigators said Wednesday they've exhausted all leads in the case and are turning to the public for help.

Police identified Williams' vehicle — a 2016 Dodge Journey with Colorado license plate BSC099 — as a vehicle of interest.

“This picture here is the vehicle traveling in the alley where the victims are located. Paying specific attention to this passenger side rear tire, the hubcap is missing,” said Sergeant Jeff Longnecker with Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit.

Aurora Police Department

Williams and Mays were out in downtown Denver with some friends until 2 a.m. on August 19.

"There were no signs of fighting or any type of problems in downtown Denver. And we last have them on video driving out of downtown Denver area,” said Longnecker.

Investigators are working to determine what happened between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. that day. Investigators pinged the two cellphones' locations, but both were turned off during the timeframe.

“I wouldn't wish this type of pain on my worst enemy. It is the absolute worst,” said Femina Hawkins, Williams' mother.

Femina and Antonio Hawkins said their son had a bright future.

“Straight A honor roll student all the way from elementary school through college. Even at his job, he excelled,” said Antonio Hawkins.

Aurora Police Department

Police said it is unclear if the two murders were random or targeted. Williams' parents just want answers.

“I feel robbed of a lifetime of success I know he was aiming for,” said Femina. “The hardest part is not knowing exactly who or how this happened to my child or for what reason it happened.”

"We beg and plead for anybody's help. If you just seen anything, the smallest thing, anything will help,” said Antonio.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Williams' vehicle is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.