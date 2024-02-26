Watch Now
Man tells Aurora police he shot man who broke into his home Monday morning

The two men apparently knew each other, according to Aurora police.
Posted at 8:41 AM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 11:46:12-05

AURORA, Colo. — A man called 911 Monday morning and told Aurora police he shot a man who broke into his home, the Aurora Police Department posted on the social media site X.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Potomac Street.

The man that the resident shot took himself to the hospital and was treated for his injuries, according to APD.

The investigating is ongoing, Aurora police said.

