Man tells Aurora police he shot man who broke into his home Monday morning

AURORA, Colo. — A man called 911 Monday morning and told Aurora police he shot a man who broke into his home, the Aurora Police Department posted on the social media site X.

#APDAlert: Officers are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Potomac Street.



About 4 am, a resident called 911 to report he shot a man who entered his home. The man who was shot self transported to a local hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment.



The two… pic.twitter.com/PaSTRWue9g — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 26, 2024

The two men apparently knew each other, according to Aurora police.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Potomac Street.

The man that the resident shot took himself to the hospital and was treated for his injuries, according to APD.

The investigating is ongoing, Aurora police said.

Man tells Aurora police he shot another man who broke into his home Monday