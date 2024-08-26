Man seriously injured in house fire Sunday night, 12 people and 6 pets displaced, Aurora Fire Rescue says

AURORA, Colo. — One man was seriously injured in a house fire Sunday night, according to Aurora Fire Rescue. 12 people and six pets were displaced.

The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. Sunday at the two-story home near Moline Street and E Highline Drive off E Alameda Avenue, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

The man got out thanks to the other people who were in the house. No one else was hurt. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters rescued and had to resuscitate a dog.

Aurora Fire Rescue said it's working with the American Red Cross to help the 12 adults and six pets, displaced by the fire, find a new place to live.

The fire is under investigation to determine its origin and cause, Aurora Fire Rescue said.