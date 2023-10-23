Man killed in shooting that may have stemmed from argument with stepson, witnesses tell Aurora police

A 38-year-old man was killed in a shooting that may have stemmed from an argument with the man's 19-year-old stepson, witnesses told Aurora police.

#APDAlert: Officers are investigating a shooting in the 24600 block of East Applewood Drive. One man has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 19-year-old person of interest has been detained for questioning.



The 19-year-old and the victim are known to each other.… pic.twitter.com/kDeaSQltlu — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 22, 2023

There was a report of a shooting on East Applewood Drive in the Southlands neighborhood just before 1 p.m. Sunday, Aurora police said in a news release late Sunday.

When APD officers arrived at the scene, they found a 38-year-old man who had been shot, the Sunday news release said. They gave him CPR until medical responders arrived on scene and took him to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The Arapahoe County Corner's Office will release the man's identity after his family has been told.

Witnesses told APD they saw the man's stepson Mark Sisneros leaving the apartment after the shooting. He later returned and was arrested by Aurora police.

Sisneros was booked into jail on one charge of second-degree murder.

The investigation into what exactly happened is ongoing, Aurora police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

