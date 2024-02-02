Watch Now
Man, 33, dies after shooting on Florida Ave. in Aurora

Posted at 9:04 PM, Feb 01, 2024
AURORA, Colo. — A 33-year-old man who was shot in Aurora Thursday has died from his injuries, the Aurora Police Department announced.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 12200 block of East Florida Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release his identity at a later time.

The department's Major Crime Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. No arrests have been made, and suspect information is not available at this time, according to Aurora PD.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Aurora police said this shooting is not related to the deadly shooting that occurred on East Ford Avenue in west Aurora.

