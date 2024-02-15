Man charged with first-degree murder, child abuse after woman killed inside Aurora home

AURORA, Colo. — A 32-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder and child abuse after a woman was shot and killed inside an Aurora home.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were called out to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1700 block of North Paris Street around 8 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Officers found the victim — only identified as an adult female — inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Adams County Coroner's Office will release her identity at a later time.

Authorities identified Kelynn Lewis, 32, as the suspect. He was arrested Sunday and faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and four counts of child abuse.

Lewis is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on March 6, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.