Investigation underway after woman shot, killed in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed in Aurora Friday evening.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were called out to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of North Paris Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the victim — only identified as an adult female — was pronounced dead at the scene. The Adams County Coroner's Office will release her identity at a later time.

The department's Major Crimes/Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Suspect information is not available at this time, according to Aurora police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story and will be updated.